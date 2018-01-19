KOCHI: Kerala will in the foreseeable future emerge as an industry-friendly destination, minus the procedural delays encountered by new businesses, since the government has initiated a slew of measures in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday. He was addressing the gathering after presenting the Kerala Management Association’s (KMA) Management Leadership Award-2017 to KMRL’s former managing director Elias George.

The Chief Minister said compared to the other states, Kerala still has a long way to go in ensuring a favourable industrial climate. “The delay involved in getting clearances for setting up business enterprises has deterred several businesses from setting up shop in the state. To avoid this, the government is planning to a unveil a new policy under which there will be a deadline for granting clearances for new ventures. If the authorities fail to grant the clearances on time, the project will be considered as approved. This will prevent the officers from sitting on the proposals,” he said.

Pinarayi said a favourable industrial climate is imperative to the state at this juncture. “The development of a particular sector cannot be considered as a state’s development. Only when there is all-round growth can it be termed the state’s development. For this, everyone should work hard,” he said, adding the government was doing everything to develop the state’s IT sector. Pinarayi also sounded upbeat on the performance of the state Public Sector Undertakings which had made a profit of `34 crore so far.

In his acceptance speech, Elias George said the government should look for ways to minimise the losses caused by Kochi Metro’s operations . “Besides the ticket revenue, KMRL should try to use the available resources such as buildings to reduce the losses,” he said. Hibi Eden MLA, KMA office-bearers Mathew Urumbath, Vivek Krishna, Prasad Panicker and Madav Chandran were present.