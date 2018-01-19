KOCHI: As expected, the CPM has re-elected former MP P Rajeev as its district secretary. This will be his second term at the helm of the party in the district. A former Rajya Sabha member, Rajeev also held various posts, including SFI Ernakulam district secretary, state secretary and All-India vice-president in the past. He was also the district secretary of DYFI and district joint secretary of CITU. He became a district committee member of the party in 2002. Rajeev was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2009.

Meanwhile, the delegates' meet held as part of the CPM district conference has formed a 45-member district committee panel. Out of the total members, nine of them are first-timers. The former district secretary Gopi Kottamurickal who was expelled from the primary membership of the party on charges of 'misconduct' in 2012 has found a place in the district committee. He was back in the fold almost two years ago.

Another controversial member, former secretary of CPM Kalamassery area, Zakir Hussain, was retained in the district committee. Hussain landed in trouble after allegedly threatening a businessman. The other prominent members in the district committee panel include C N Mohanan, T K Mohanan, K J Jacob, M P Pathrose, P M Ismail, John Fernandez, C K Manisankar, M Anilkumar, P N Seenulal and K N Gopinath. The new members in the district committee are S Satheesh, Pushpadas, M B Chandrasekharan, T V Anitha, E P Sebastian, Shaju Jacob, K K Shibu, K M Riyadh and K S Arunkumar.