Internet of Things at Technopark
KOCHI: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) and Kochi-based Electronics incubator Maker Village are jointly organising an Internet of Things (IoT) conference at Technopark here on January 22. An Internet of Things Expo at the event will provide an opportunity for the startups of Maker Village to make product demos, presentations and showcase their innovations to the technocrats and business experts and receive valuable feedback.