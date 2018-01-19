KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell, Ernakulam, probing the wealth allegedly amassed by former minister K Babu has issued a notice asking him to appear at the VACB office in Kochi on Tuesday for recording his statement.However, after the VACB came to know Babu has some health issues, the probe team is planning to record his statement at his residence.

According to VACB officers, K Babu had recently filed a complaint with the Home Secretary stating he has to provide some extra information which he had not revealed to the investigating officer earlier. Based on the complaint, the VACB director asked the investigation team to record his statement. “If K Babu reveals new information, we will conduct an investigation on it. Otherwise, we will proceed with the findings in the current probe,” a VACB officer said.

The VACB will file the chargesheet in the case within a month and the report in this regard was submitted before the VACB Directorate recently. In 2016, the VACB had registered a case against K Babu for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. It had also registered a case against two other persons, who were said to be his benamis.