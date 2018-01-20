KOCHI: Kerala cricket team captain and former Royal Challengers Bangalore star Sachin Baby will inaugurate the Stallions Premier League — a cricket tournament organised among the Gujarati community in the city by the Stallions Group — at the Sacred Heart College ground, Thevara, on Sunday.

The Indian Premier League-style tournament will see the participation of eight teams as it enters its third edition. The opening match will see Veer United face Jeet Challengers while Dabang Warriors will face Cochin Super Kings in another match on the same day. Yuva Strikers, United Strikers, Merry Makers and Infinity XI are the other teams in the league. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The semifinals and final are scheduled to be played on January 28. All matches will be played in a 10-over format.