KOCHI: A lady doctor from Jharkhand, who was here to attend the National Dermatology Conference, on Friday allegedly committed suicide at a hotel on MG Road. Mamta Rai, 26, took the drastic step since she was apparently fed up trying to ward off mental depression. “I suffer from depression. I’m fed up trying to fight it. I’m quitting. No one is responsible for this. Sorry papa,” according to a suicide note believed to have been written by her. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her roommate on Friday evening.

Though she was rushed to a hospital nearby she was declared brought dead. Rai, who hails from Jamshadpur, had passed out from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and was working at the same hospital. The Ernakulam Central police registered a case of unnatural Death. “Preliminary investigation indicates suicide. However, further inquiry is on and we’re waiting for the autopsy,” police said.