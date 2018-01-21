KOCHI: Good communication skill is the stepping stone to becoming a good leader. Hence, with an aim to encourage its students to hone their communication skills, Christ Nagar International School in the city recently launched a project called ‘Open Space’. The platform was inaugurated by Rahul Easwar.

Three students- Gopichand of Grade VII and Lidhya and Annapoorna of Grade VIII set the platform active. Open Space, the small red platform in the courtyard of the school, is all set welcoming interested students, who want to hone their oratory skills.

This platform is to encourage the students to develop impactful communication skills and thereby enhance the potential of reaching out to others, according to the school authorities.

Meant especially for students from Classes VIII, IX, X and XI, the venture is an attempt to encourage students to share new ideas, thoughts and future pathways. With some time set aside every day for it, children will be allowed to speak on a topic for a minute. Topics can be common for a day. Primary grade students can use the stage to narrate stories or recite poems. Students can address or discuss any issues or challenges (social, emotional, professional, spiritual) through the platform. A student will be selected as an anchor who will organise and moderate the event, with a new anchor chosen every week.

According to the programme coordinator Thomas Mani, the event is not a short-term one. “This is the first time our school has come up with such a unique programme. The ‘Open Space’ project is going to be an ongoing process. Though students will be asked to write down whatever they wish to speak on a piece of paper before speaking, the aim is to improve their extempore speaking skills,” he said.