KOCHI: Royal Australian Navy (RAN) chief Vice Admiral Timothy W Barrett visited the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi, along with a four-member Australian naval delegation on Friday.

During his two-day stay in Kochi, the RAN chief held discussions with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A R Karve on topics of mutual interest, including training conducted by the Indian Navy and exchanged crests. The Australian delegation also visited the Water Survival Training Facility and the Flight and Tactical Simulator at the Naval Base. The delegation had visited Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, prior

