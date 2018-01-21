KOCHI: The flourishing ancient maritime trade in Peninsular India and resulting cross-cultural exchanges will be extensively researched and documented under a pioneering new project by Sahapedia. Sahapedia is India’s first online interactive encyclopaedic resource on the country’s art and culture.

The documentation, which will be held at places ranging from Fort Kochi, Mattancherry Muziris and Kodungalloor, Kollam and Kozhikode in Kerala to Tamil Nadu and other parts, aims to unearth all knowledge, layer by layer. It will be a resource created by a team of researchers in collaboration with experts and institutions, and a platform for registered users from all over the world to contribute content on areas pertaining to their interests.

“We work with scholars and collaborate with institutions, both in India and abroad, for material in the form of articles, images, video interviews and documentaries. Sahapedia has also culturally mapped Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, and is now in the process of doing the same with Muziris,” said Sahapedia executive director Sudha Gopalakrishnan.

As a part of the objective to encourage engagement with Indian heritage and culture besides fostering knowledge, Sahapedia started organising Abhimukham evenings, comprising a series of talks by scholars as well as artists on their respective areas of research and interest at Kochi once a month. The idea is to create a space for an informal, yet informed, discussion between the speaker and the audience. ‘Heritage Walks’ are being held every month at various sites in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Tripunithura and Muziris.