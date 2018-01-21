KOCHI: To mark the 100 years of the Russian Revolution, Kerala Lalithakala Academy and Seagull Foundation for Arts is organising an exhibition ‘Red October’ at Durbar Hall, Kochi. Sergei Eisenstein’s drawings and posters from the revolution are the main attractions at the exhibition. The exhibition was inaugurated by art critic Suneet Chopra.

The Russian revolution which took place in 1917, was one of the most significant events of the twentieth century. It was one of the most explosive political event. The violent revolution marked the end of the Romanov dynasty and centuries of Russian autocracy. During the Revolution, the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin, seized power and destroyed the traditional Czarist rule. It saw the Bolsheviks, establish the first communist state. They spread the revolution across the world, mainly through visual propaganda and this exhibition stands as a commemoration of the past events.

Innovator of montage techniques

Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein was an acclaimed Russian director who was an innovator of montage techniques, known for films like October and Alexander Nevsky. The exhibition has also showcased numerous paintings of the legend. It is not common knowledge that the legendary Soviet film-maker also excelled at drawing. His sketches are colourless delineation of a period which was dipped in revolutionary red. His drawings of different years such as Lady from a French Novel, Rimbaud, Gauguinism, Buonarotti, Niece and Uncle are exhibited at the show.

The posters of Russian revolution plays a significant role in the history. It was a simple yet powerful medium to influence and direct people towards revolution. The text that accompanied each poster was a clear and explicit message for the public. A Message to the Betrayed Brothers in the White Army Trenches by Alexander Apsit, Everybody Sign Up as a Shock worker by V D Gushchin, The birds of the Tsar and Death to the World Imperialism by Dmitrii Moor are some of the prominent posters displayed there. Red October and its historical significance have been marked in movies of that period.

Movies on the revolution are also screened everyday at the Durbar Hall at 3 pm. Films to be screened are Battleship Potemkin (Jan 14, 20, 26 Ivan the terrible (January 16, 21, 27) Alexander Nevsky (Jan 17, 23, 28) Que Viva Mexico! (Jan 18, 24, 30) Ten Days That Shook the World (Jan 19, 25). Apart from this, sale of leftist books is also a part of this exhibition.

Art blossomed during the period of

Russian Revolution and this is a golden opportunity to witness those creative works now. We can realise the depth of the revolutions through this art, said Aswathy A P, Public Relations Officer of Lalithakala Academy.