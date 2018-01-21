KOZHIKODE: “It was really a brutal incident and we were able to collect all evidence against the accused who murdered his daughter and wife. We have filed the chargesheet and the trial is on. But the accused got bail from the High Court after moving a plea submitting he is physically challenged,” said Kunnamangalam Circle Inspector K K Biju, who is the investigating officer in the case in which 47-year-old Abdul Basheer was arrested on May 25 last year for allegedly murdering his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Khadeejathul Nasliya and wife K P Shahida, 38.

Biju said though the accused was paralysed waist down due to polio, his upper body had enough strength to commit the crime. He finished off his wife after suspecting on suspicion of infidelity. It was after the body of Shahida was found inside the house at Kunnamangalam on May 22, 2017, the police launched a probe to trace Abdul Basheer who along with his daughter was missing.

He was later nabbed from Palakkad. Basheer confessed to killing his wife and daughter. The body of the child was recovered from Canoli Canal near Arayidathupalam . The child was brutally attacked by the accused and had suffered injuries before he strangulated her to death.