KOCHI: With around 600 registrations in just four days, the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), slated to be held in September this year, is already getting an overwhelming response from international and national level buyers.“The KTM 2018 to be held in September has started on an enthusiastic note with nearly 600 registrations being made in just four days after pre-registration began for India’s flagship tourism event. The KTM has so far received 485 applications from domestic buyers and 105 registrations from international buyers.

The registrations will close on July 28,” said a press release. Baby Mathew, president of KTM Society, said the huge initial response from the buyers is a clear indication of a larger number of tourism stakeholders getting attracted to the stellar tourism event. ‘’The fact that there were around 600 applications in just four days is very encouraging. We are expecting a record number of registrations this year,” he said

Mathew said business-to-business meets offered by the KTM contribute to a great deal in attracting potential buyers.Claimed to be the largest gathering of tourism industry stakeholders in India, the KTM 2018 will be inaugurated in Kochi on September 27, coinciding with the World Tourism Day. The opening ceremony will be followed by three days of business- to-business meetings.