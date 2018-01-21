KOCHI: Mr Kerala, the official state championship of the Body Building Association of Kerala, will be held at Oberon Mall and Durbar Hall Ground here on February 24 and 25. The official logo of the event was released at a function held at the Press Club here.As part of the championship, district events are being held from December 30 to February 18. The district championships of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts have already been completed and the second stage of the district events will begin on January 24.

With the aim to popularise the sport, which has produced several international stars and Arjuna Award winners over the years, the weigh-in and pre-screening events will be held on February 24 at the Oberon Mall, while the main event, including the grand finale, will be held at the Durbar Hall Ground the next day. The competition is being organised by the state association with approval from the Kerala State Sports Council and Kerala Olympic Association.

“Around 400 participants from 14 districts will compete in the elimination round on the first day of the state event. The selected bodybuilders will be in contention for the ‘Mr Kerala’ title when the competition resumes the following day. We hope to revive the sport in the state with this event,” said T V Polly, Arjuna Award recipient and general secretary of the association. The event - with the theme ‘Road to Health, Road to Fitness’ - will have cash prizes worth `7 lakh. Competitions will be held in senior, junior, sub-junior and disabled categories as well as a masters category for those aged above 40 years.