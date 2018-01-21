KOCHI: Muziris Paddle, the two-day paddling event organised by Kerala Tourism in association with the Kozhikode-based Jellyfish Watersports, concluded at Bolghatty in Ernakulam on Saturday. The unique adventure and activity-based annual paddling event was flagged off at the Kotturpuram Jetty in Kodungalloor district on Friday.As many as 23 kayakers, including two foreigners, took part in the event.

The kayakers from India were from Kerala, Delhi and Goa. A 9-year-old boy was also among the participants. After it was flagged off from the Kotturpuram Jetty, the Muziris Paddle travelled 40 km in two days before reaching the finishing point at Bolghatty on Saturday. The Muziris Paddle, organised in conjunction with the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018, was aimed at promoting the Muziris Heritage Project.

The two-day event with overnight camping was supervised by the Jellyfish Watersports, a company that specialises in kayaking and other watersports event with an adventure-activity and leisure theme, and has the support of local associations, non-profit bodies, and nature groups. The closing ceremony was attended by S Vijayakumar, secretary, Ernakulam DTPC, and P M Noushad, MD, Muziris Heritage Project.