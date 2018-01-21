KOCHI: Keral's obsession for fairness products is infamous. The mindset is changing, but only slowly.

Even more disgusting is the latest trend, where the youth in particular buy creams and cosmetics over the counter in order to make a difference.“Not only are they acting without prescriptions, often the choice of creams is usually not right for their skin. This will aggravate the problem because when they finally approach a dermatologist, the recovery becomes tough,” Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists’ (Kerala Chapter) Secretary Dr K Feroz told Express on the sidelines of its 46th national conference.

“Take the case of fungal infections. Some popular ointments and creams are sold by the shops. The affected people go for them. They forget that skin varies from person to person and so does the infection. Using steroid-mixed creams will temporarily solve the problem, but will only aggravate the infection in the long run. The chances of the fungal mutation are also there and the fungus become resistant too,” he said.

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Dermatologist Dr Soumya Jagadeesan said, “It’s important to avoid self-medication. Keralites’ obsession for fairness reflects in the big sale of cosmetic and other beauty products. Rather than trying to achieve fair skin, properly tending to the existing complexion and maintaining neat skin should be given importance. In case of fungal infection, certain creams can aggravate the issue so badly that it would affect inner layers of skin.”