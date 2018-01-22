KOCHI: In his first public comments since the land deal controversy erupted, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Sunday said all the issues involved will be solved soon.

Cardinal Alencherry was speaking after blessing the renovated Martha Mariam Forane Church, Kuravilangadu on Sunday. The Cardinal thanked those who stood by him in the hour of crisis while asserting no one could split or engineer a split among the Christians. He also urged the faithful to continue their prayers.

Meanwhile, leaflets were distributed at some of the Churches in Ernakulam on Sunday by the newly-floated ‘Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, Ernakulam’ (AMT) against the land deals transacted by the Syro-Malabar Church. The two-page note made it clear it was not a fight for power or difference of opinion on various liturgies. “It is a fight by good against evil.”