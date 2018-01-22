KOCHI: There has been a change in the attitude of people but there is still a taboo about menstruation. Men in the family are unaware of the process and many women also think that it is something which shouldn’t be discussed with their male counterparts. In order to bring about a change in the attitude, especially in women, RedFM has come up with their new venture ‘Red Shakti’, an initiative where they are distributing sanitary napkin vending machines. So far, they have installed 50 vending machines at 50 schools in and around Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. “We came up with this idea in order to break the myths that exist in society. Our team has tried to create awareness by visiting schools and giving awareness classes. It is an initiative to help the less privileged,” said B. Surendar, CEO of RedFm.

“Every year we conduct programmes like this. Till January 26 we will be distributing the vending machines,” said Pranja Nair, one of the members of the team. It is seen that a majority of girls feel embarrassed to go to the medical outlets to buy sanitary napkins which have resulted in the use of unhygienic materials during menstrual periods. The RedFm RJs interacted with the students and made them aware about using their vending machines.

The vending machine was placed with a proper inauguration inside the school premises. Girl students were taught the operational technique. The machine works when a coin is inserted and when a particular selection is pressed. It accepts coins of Rs 1, Rs 5 and Rs 10. The Fully Automated and electronically operated machine can hold a minimum 70 napkins. The machines can be refilled as and when required.

It has been distributed in schools like M C C HSS Medical College, Kozhikode; Govt HSS, Villadom; and the Saraswathy Vidyalaya Ooruttambalam, ThiruvananthapuramRed Shakti, which was formed three years ago, has also donated hair to cancer patients which were followed by distribution of sewing machines last year. ‘Kelkunundo’ was another activity by Red Shakthi which was held in five stations all over Kerala. ‘Kelkkunnundo’ which means ‘can u hear’ was a campaign to provide free hearing aids and treatment to the underprivileged kids. Through the campaign, which was attended by celebrities and VIPs, Red FM donated free hearing aids for several underprivileged kids.