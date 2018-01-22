KOCHI: Some individuals get shortness of breath due to lung problems like asthma, bronchitis, COPD, and even anxiety. This often prevents them from undertaking any exercise or physical activity that can lead to their getting shortness of breath. Every time they start to exercise, they get short of breath and have to stop. But now, thanks to pulmonary rehabilitation, there is a way to stay active.

Building the ability to exercise

Pulmonary rehabilitation is a programme or exercise and education for people with a long-term lung condition. Pulmonary rehabilitation can help reduce shortness of breath and increase an individual’s ability to exercise. Pulmonary rehabilitation helps manage breathing problems, increases stamina or energy and decreases breathlessness. The pulmonary rehabilitation programme trains an individual to be ‘in charge’ of his breathing instead of the breathing being in charge. It teaches how to pace breathing with the activities, and also on the right medicines to help continue the exercises.

A pulmonary rehabilitation team supervises the exercise sessions which are personalised for the individual. The exercises start at a level that the person can handle. Some people may start exercising while sitting and others start on a treadmill. There is a gradual increase in the duration of the exercise and the level of difficulty. As the muscles get stronger, reduced breathlessness and fatigue will give way to more activity. The duration of a pulmonary rehabilitation program varies with the individual and his needs. The patient’s progress is constantly monitored by the patient’s staff as the gradual increase in intensity of exercises takes place. It is important for the patient to attend every session. A pulmonary rehabilitation programme is initiated for an initial period of four weeks, with two sessions every week. Based on the response, the programme then continues for another 8-10 weeks.

The programme also has an education component which takes place one-on-one with the professional staff. During group sessions, the patient will learn new ways to breathe during stress and physical activity. Patients practice new breathing techniques to be used during exercise. Many patients are surprised to find that while previously walking across the room made them breathless, after the program they can standard exercises without breathing problems. The type and amount of exercise depends on the patient’s current abilities and will improve as they get stronger, and they will be able to perform increased intensity of exercises.

Sessions begin with stretching exercises or warm ups, followed by exercises for arms and legs. Usually patients will do exercises to build both strength and endurance (or stamina). The pulmonologist will also give advice on medication in coordination with concerned doctors. The pulmonary rehabilitation programme benefits patients by building confidence and teaches them to exercise safely. After attending pulmonary rehabilitation, patients are frequently amazed at how much they can exercise and how much less short of breath they are.

Dr Jacob Baby is a senior consultant pulmonologist at Aster Medcity

The views expressed in the article are his own