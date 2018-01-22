KOCHI: The cry for an effective mentor system, as mooted by the state police chief, to tackle suicides of cops due to work pressure, has become louder than ever after T Gopakumar took the extreme step on Sunday.

It was the second case of suicide by a cop in Kerala in less than three weeks. On January 3, P M Thomas (52) Assistant Sub-Inspector with Kadavanthra Police Station, had hung himself. With 16 police officers taking their lives in less than nine months in 2017, DGP Loknath Behera, in an internal circular on September 25, had asked all SPs and other unit chiefs to be vigilant and take measures to tackle the problem, which seemingly goes out of control.

James Vadakkumchery, a criminologist, who worked with the state police for more than three decades, said majority of the officers were falling prey to lifestyle diseases following the stress when they reach the age of 40.