KOCHI: At the State Power Lifting Championship held at Kollam recently, a man, wearing a red singlet, stepped forward. He stood behind a weight and looked straight ahead. Then he bent and lifted the weight. It would seem as if it was yet another weightlifter but the big difference was that VR Shibu, of the Spices Board, was visually impaired. Later, he was honoured with a ponnada by the State Powerlifting Association for taking part.

Other Board employees who shone at the meet were V. J. Xavier who won gold in the Master I 50 kg category and V. Sreekumar who won bronze in the Master II, 55 kg category. One of the reasons why the Board employees are doing well in district, state and national powerlifting and arm-wrestling competitions is because of the initiatives that were taken by the Chairman Dr A. Jayathilak I.A.S. In October, 2012, Jayathilak noticed that the medical reimbursement bills of the staff were high. “I told my colleagues that they should do regular exercises, and become healthy,” says Jayathilak. But the staffers replied that they did not have the time to practice at a health club. Because of traffic jams, they had to leave the house early, and it was the same situation in the evenings. “They could only manage some exercise on the weekends,” says Jayathilak.

That was when the chairman had a brainwave. He decided to start a health club at the office. And it is a state-of-the-art club, with all the latest machines, including a treadmill, bench press, and weight machines. “We spent Rs 10 lakh,” he says. “And, most probably, this is the first government organisation in India to have a health club like this.”

And the impact on the employees has been profound. Ancy was a diabetic, who had high blood pressure. She would take medicines regularly. “But when I began exercising regularly at the health club, my health improved. I have stopped taking tablets, my weight has stabilised, and I feel positive and happy.”

When A Subramanyam entered the health club, he had not done any exercise in his life. But, thanks to the guidance from the coach Xavier, he started doing powerlifting. And, now he is doing well.

“The chairman has also introduced scientific chair backrests which ensure the health and strength of the spine,” says Dr V. Sreekumar, editor of Spices Board. “There are free and regular health check-up camps at our offices. The chairman is keen that the employees continue to keep winning and bring glory to the organisation.”