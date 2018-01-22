KOCHI: The eighth edition of FoodTech Kerala, the state’s premier food processing and packaging exhibition, will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, from January 25 to 27. The event is being organised by Cruz Expos with the support of Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion(K-BIP), CIFT, CDB and NSIC.The three-day event will showcase a broad spectrum of technologies, equipment, solutions for food processing, beverage, food retailing, refrigeration and cold chain, processed foods, hygienic and healthy foods and packaging.

Being Kerala’s only food and beverage packaging event, FoodTech is expected to attract all stakeholders from the retail and wholesale food and beverage service sectors. The event which has been witnessing an evolutionary increase over the past editions will be held under the theme “from the farm to the fork” denoting the entire chain of the food industry which includes the inception of food which mainly revolves around farms, to the process and finally, food on the table of the consumer.

The exhibition will feature all facets of the food and beverage industry and will include intricate details and the meticulous process that is required, for food products in order to make them available to the consumer. The exhibition will have a wide arena of categories related to the Food Processing and Packaging Industry.

The exhibitors represent the machinery and equipment used for the processed food sector. The 2018 event will also have participation from national companies and from Department of Industry, Govt of Kerala which is putting up a Kerala State Pavilion and will include MSME companies related to food and agro-processing sector from Kerala. An exclusive seminar on ‘Food Processing Industry: Opportunities and Challenges’ is also being organised concurrently along with the event on January 25. The conference will focus on the emerging trends and opportunities in the food processing sector.