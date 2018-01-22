KOCHI: “While examining this matter, I came to know many of them become depressed when there’s a litigation against them by the department or Vigilance. The police personnel are the government employees who face more department-level action than any others. About 10 per cent face disciplinary action,” said criminologist James Vadakkumchery.

In his communique, Behera had asked all unit heads to conduct a study to identify police personnel having problems arising from stress, whether related to work, family or both. All unit heads, including SHOs, were asked to identify officers with problems of alcoholism, substance abuse, domestic, financial and health issues.

The DGP had also directed the unit heads and SHOs to prepare a list of cops who have behavioural problems and provide them with right assistance. However, even after five months, the department has not initiated any steps directed by the DGP.

“If such a system was implemented, this kind of suicides would not have happened. This is the second incident in Kochi in this month. The police officers in the rank of SI have to perform round-the-clock duty and can’t bear the stress due to the work load,” said a Kochi City cop.

As per home ministry data, 31 cops committed suicide in Kerala in 2012-14, during which period the state was way behind Tamil Nadu, which led this list with 116 suicides, but only marginally behind Karnataka where 39 cops took their own lives.

Noted psychiatrist Dr C J John voiced for an effective intervention from the top brass. “The police officers are under serious stress because of the socio-political environment they are working in and due to lots of work load,” the psychiatrist said.