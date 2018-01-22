KOCHI: Great opportunities come to those who make the most of small ones - a slogan that has been motivating the athletes for years. For the shuttlers who refuse to lose, the opportunity has come knocking. Former international player Pullela Gopichand, known as the best badminton coach in the country, who groomed some of the biggest talents in Indian badminton including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth and Srikanth Kidambi, will open his training academy at Ernakulam Regional Sports Centre soon.

“Pullela Gopichand Academy will start a training academy at Kadavantra Regional Sports Centre in April this year,” said Kerala State Sports Council vice president Mercy Kuttan. The training facility is being provided under Operation Olympia, an elite training programme launched by the state sports council to prepare talented sportspersons for the 2020 and 2024 Olympic games. “As many as 52 shuttle badminton players have been selected for training and the selection process is on. The training programme will start in April,” said an officer with the Kerala State Sports Council.

Illus: Amit bandre

The Pullela Gopichand Academy has produced many talented shuttlers and the training facility at Ernakulam is expected to provide shuttlers in the state a great exposure to world-class training. The academy, which started with only 25 players in 2008, has brought out around 10 of the top 50 badminton players in the world.

Ernakulam has always been the sports hub of Kerala and the over-a-decade-long rivalry between the Kothamangalam schools - Mar Basil HSS and St George HSS has helped to groom some of the best athletes in the country. Ernakulam district, which has produced some of the best national and international sportspersons, is expected to benefit from the Operation Olympia scheme. While the arrival of Gopichand Academy is expected to be a launch pad for badminton stars in Kerala, the advent of ISL has opened new vistas for talents in football. Elite Academy in the city is offering the right training facility for football players.

In a bid to provide information regarding the sports training facilities across the district ‘The Kerala Sports Council’ is planning to bring out a directory. The district has around 350 students talented in sports and the District Sports Council is providing them with sports kit, equipment, training facility and coaches. Each student is provided with a food allowance of Rs 200 per day. Among them, there are national record holders and internationals.

There are 75 students at the centralised hostel of the Sports Council at Panampally Nagar and the council provides them with the training facility for football, volleyball, athletics and fencing.

Kothamangalam M A College also offers quality training facility for sportspersons and the sports council is providing training for 68 students here. Coaches have been appointed for providing training in football, athletics and swimming.

Training is being given in judo for 19 students at Kalady Sree Sankara College, while two coaches have been appointed at Aluva St Xavier’s College to train students in basketball and volleyball. There are two coaches at Kolenchery St Peters College who train students in athletics and volleyball.

Training is provided in hockey for 24 students at Aluva U C College, while a swimming coach has been appointed at Pambakuda to train 11 students in swimming. Coaching is being provided in volleyball and basketball for 34 students at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College. However, there are no coaches at St Teresa’s College and Thevara Sacred Heart College.

Operation Olympia

Operation Olympia is aimed at promoting sporting talents who can win medals in the next Olympics. Around 280 sports persons would be trained in 11 Olympics events under Operation Olympia. A Sports Mission would be formed to monitor the physical fitness of the participants. Training would be led by foreign coaches. Infrastructure facilities of international standards would be provided.The programme will focus on 11 Olympic disciplines -- athletics, badminton, shooting, canoeing, kayaking, rowing, swimming, cycling, boxing, wrestling, fencing and archery. Sports complexes will be established in all districts. An amount of Rs 700 crore had been earmarked under KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) for this purpose. A sports complex will be set up at Lalur at a cost of Rs 70 crore in the name of footballer I M Vijayan.