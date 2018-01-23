KOCHI: Despite repeated seizures, smuggling of gold via Cochin International Airport continues unabated. The Air Intelligence Unit at the airport seized a total of 1.7 kg of gold worth Rs 54 lakh from passengers in three separate incidents on Monday. So far this month, the Customs have seized gold weighing a total of 7.6 kg, valued at Rs 2.24 crore in the international market, in around 20 cases, said Customs officers.

In the first case, the Customs sleuths seized gold bars weighing around 350 gm worth Rs10.58 lakh from a Kasargod native who arrived here by a flight from Dubai. The gold was concealed inside a specially attached pouch on the waistband of the pants worn by the passenger. In the second instance, a native of Palakkad was intercepted by the officers who seized eight pieces of gold weighing 436.4 gm worth Rs 13.22 lakh from his possession. The gold pieces were concealed inside his baggage.

In the third incident, Customs sleuths seized gold bars weighing 1 kg valued at Rs 30.15 lakh from the toilet of a SpiceJet flight which arrived here from Dubai. The seizures were made as per the directive of Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar and Additional Commissioner S Anilkumar, said Customs officers.