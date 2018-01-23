KOCHI: After an outbreak of cholera, filariasis, tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases among migrant workers in Kozhikode was reported, the Health Department and the district administration have begun taking steps on a war footing to bring the situation under control. The district administration is also steps to ensure the camps where the migrant labourers live are hygienic.

In 2017, five cholera cases were reported among migrants living in a settlement at Mavoor. Around 50 migrant labourers are undergoing treatment for tuberculosis in Kozhikode. The Health Department during a survey found 39 migrants afflicted with filariasis. As per the data of vector control unit in the district, there are 43,000 migrants living in Kozhikode. Of these, mere 3,000 migrants have been screened in the past two months.

The screening will continue till March 31, 2018. The Mobile Immigrant Screening Team of the District Health Department identified the affected migrants from Kayakodi, Thiruvambadi, Kunnamangalam, Cheroopa, Olavanna, Ramanattukara, Valayam and Corporation area. These migrant workers mainly came from Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Amijesh K V, the project coordinator of OISCA Migrant Safety Project, said the prevalence of many diseases among migrants is being reported from all most all over the district.

"Skin diseases are rampant among them. Moreover, sexually transmitted diseases have also been diagnosed during the medical camps. Around 1,000 migrants workers are undergoing treatment with the Kerala Aids Control Society of India in the district," he added. The society has been working among the migrants from 2009 onwards.

A major headache of the health department while identifying and treating diseases among migrants is that they go missing during the treatment. Recently, two migrants workers from Mukkom who had been identified as filariasis affected went absconding."A survey conducted as part of the state government's Garima project reveals the pathetic condition of migrant settlements in the district. There are 875 migrant settlements in Kozhikode and of these 341 settlements are uninhabitable revealed the field-level survey conducted by the department," said Kozhikode district medical officer Dr Jaya Sree.

The Health Department directed all local self-government institutions to collect complete data of migrant workers and do a screening for diseases to ensure the hygiene and health of migrants.

The district administration has no clear data about the number of migrants in the district. While the Health Department says 43,000 migrants are in Kozhikode, the data available with the Labour Department shows around 7,000 migrants are working with 198 builders.

The Health Department claims they have been collecting data while they conduct medical camps for migrants. As per law, every employer has to register the details of the migrant workers with the Labour Department. Babu Kanapally, an officer in Kozhikode Labour Office, said though big firms are registering the migrants working with them, small institutions are not being diligent about.