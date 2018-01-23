KOCHI: With the Nishagandhi dance festival underway at the capital city, folks can treat themselves to some wonderful dance performances. The Nishagandhi auditorium and Kanakakunnu palace is all set to host some of the masters in the arena of classical dance and Kathakali.After an inaugural ceremony, the festival opened in style with a Kathak performance by a Nadam ensemble. Day two saw a Mohiniyattam performance by artist Vidya Pradeep. Nishagandhi staged Parshwanath Upadhye’s Bharatanatyam and Kerala Kalamandalam’s Mohiniyattam while Kanakakunnu palace hosted a mesmerising Kathakali performance. Based on the story of Baalivadham Kathakali, the art form had Kalamandalam Sreekumar, Kalamandalam Hari R Nair and Kalamandalam Ravikumar donning roles of Ravana, Baali and Rama respectively.

The third day began with a Bharatanatyam recital by Parshwanath Upadhye. The performance was a combination of the traditional dance elements of Bharatanatyam, complemented by some parts from Hindu mythology. This performance was followed by a Mohiniyattam and Kuchippudi performance.

Banayudham Kathakali was staged on the fourth day at the Kanakakkunnu palace grounds. The performance was one of the highlights of the fest as it showcased artist Padmabhooshan Madavoor Vasudevan Nair enacting the role of king Bana. The performance depicted the story of the mighty King Bana, who acquired several boons from Lord Shiva. The plot revolves around Bana and his daughter Usha, who had been blessed by Goddess Parvathi that she would have a union with her lover in her sleep.

Kalamandalam Vaishakh donned the part of Lord Shiva whereas Kalamandalam Aromal portrayed Parvathi. A graceful Kuchippudi performance by noted dancers Girish Chandra and Devi Girish were also part of the itinerary. The dancing duo who has carved out a niche for themselve in the classical artform of Kuchippudi chose to portray different shades of Lord Shiva through their dance, weaving the stories of Palazhi Madanam and other stories associated with Markandeya and Lord Yama.

This was followed by a Bharathanatyam recital by renowned dancer Alarmel Valli. A performance by Odissi dancer Daksha Mashruwala and artistes from her Kaishiki Dance Academy was also on the cards. A number of spectacular dance performances from noted artists across the country await the city folks, including those by artistes Pasumarthi Mruthyumjaya, Gayathri Suresh and Rithu Prakash. The dance festival will come to a close on Friday.