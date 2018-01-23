KOCHI: Parvathy Menon is a classical dancer who has mastered classical dance forms like the Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Recently, Parvathy, along with her gurus Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi and Saritha Nidheesh, choreographed ‘Swathi Pranamam’ in Kuchipudi based on the Kritis of Maharaja Swathi Tirunal.This was presented by Parvathy at the TDM Hall, Ernakulam. There were eight unique items. Beginning with the one and only Ganesha Sthuthi by Maharaja in raaga Saaveri, Parvathy backed it up with the very popular ‘Sankara Srigiri’ and ‘Mamva Sada Janani’ in Raaga Hamsanandi and Kaanada respectively.

These were followed by the extremely famous varnam in Raaga Kaapi, ‘Sumasayaka’. After presenting the seldom choreographed piece in Aarabhi, ‘Sri Ramana Vibho’, she coasted through ‘Poonthen Nermozhi’ and ‘Vishweshwar’ and concluded her performance with the ‘Bhoopalam Thillana’ and the ever-soothing Mangalam ‘Bhujagasayino’.

Maharaja Swathi Thirunal has written over 600 krithis in Carnatic and Hindustani styles of music. His krithis are often adapted and presented in Mohiniyattam but rarely in other forms of Indian classical dances. But why does one not dance to Swathi Krithis in Kuchipudi is still not explained, but that did not prevent Parvathy from making an attempt.

This young dancer was initiated into the art of Bharatanatyam at the age of three under the guidance of Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi. She has also been learning Kuchipudi from her guru for the past 13 years. Parvathy says, “I started learning dance at a young age and sharpened my proficiency under my guru. But, it was my grandmother who implanted the idea of trying Swathi Pranamam in Malayalam through Kuchipudi.”

Parvathy has also presented Bharatanatyam in 2011 and Kuchipudi Rangapravesham in 2014. She has even presented Kuchipudi repertoires at several venues like the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram and the Sree Mookambika Temple, Kollur. Parvathy has even performed at the Music Academy at Chennai along with the noted Bharatanatyam dancers, N Srikanth, Aswathi Srikanth, Roja Kannan and Priya Murle in their production ‘Maathru Devo Bhava’. Presently, Parvathy is pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam and has completed a diploma in Kuchipudi from Alliance University, Bangalore under the guidance of Guru Vasanth Kiran.



