KOCHI: Lakhs of migrant labourers are arriving in Kerala every year and have slowly become a part and parcel of every Keralites' daily life. However, when it comes to accommodation and hygiene, these labourers end up getting a raw deal. The living conditions of migrant labourers have always been the point of discussion. These workers, who often work for wages below the ones commanded by the native labourers, live in cramped conditions in camps that accommodate sometimes more than 50 in makeshift shelters. They have to make do with a fewer number of toilets too, something a Malayalee will never accommodate.

Such cramped camps are slowly becoming sources of epidemics. The unhygienic conditions along with the humid climate in Kerala is becoming a contributing factor for the spread of diseases, especially those which had been not seen in the state for quite some time. The recent cholera outbreak among the migrant labourers brings to light the veritable problems caused by continuous exposure to unhygienic conditions.

"When they come back from their native places, the only disease we detect among them is malaria. They are basically very fit and have good immunity. Most of them are engaged in manual labour. The living conditions at their places of work is a causative factor when it comes to contracting diseases," Rajesh N M, junior health inspector, Ernakulam District Health Department said.

He said we conduct regular camps and provide medical aid. "However, it is important to improve the living conditions of the labourers. Some sort of restrictions and regulations should be in place to deal with this. Even the water available at these camps is contaminated. Vomiting and gastro-related ailments are a common thing in these camps,” said Rajesh. According to Dr K Feroz, president Kerala, Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists, most of the camps have one or two toilets which are used by 50 plus people.

"If any one of them has any skin ailment or diseases that can spread by air, water or even direct contact, surely others are at the grave risk of getting it. Add to that the unkempt state of the toilets. We have conducted a few medical camps across the state which was attended by around 7,000 people," he said. Feroz said most of those who attended the camps had one or other form of skin infection and related diseases. "The humid climate of Kerala has an adverse effect on the migrant labourers' skins. Seeking medical help is not something they volunteer for. Most of them consider it part and parcel of their life,” said Feroz.

Will these skin diseases spread to a native?

These labourers go to workplaces where they use public toilets. The chances of diseases spreading from the public toilets are high. The whole scenario calls out for the authorities to seriously consider the migrant labourers as an inevitable part of the society. "To need to protect and ensure they have good living conditions should not stem from a scare of diseases. However, this is a start. It is imperative they are considered a part of the society and be protected against all and any possible onslaught of diseases. In the end, it concerns the health sector of Kerala very much,” said Dr K Feroz.

Leprosy

Leprosy had long since been eradicated from Kerala. However, reports on new leprosy cases have caused some panic. Two labourers afflicted with leprosy were detected during a medical camp in Palakkad. “Some cases of suspected leprosy were identified during the camps conducted by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists. Though we have facilities to treat leprosy, the common trend among these labourers is that once identified, they skip further check up’s. We are left clueless,” said Dr Feroz.

The leprosy rate in the state is comparatively low with only 574 new cases reported in the last survey of National Leprosy Eradication Programme of 2015-16. The fact these labourers come from states like Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal where thousands of new leprosy cases are registered every year is a disturbing factor. “Seeking immediate treatment would have been good enough. But people don’t do that. We are forced to go looking,” added Dr Feroz.

Perumbavoor

There are 2,600 migrants in the Perumbavoor area. According to the statistics with the municipality, 10,000 to 15,000 migrants move in and out of the area. Recently 3 cases of Hepatitis B were identified among the migrant labourers. One case of Cholera was identified this month in Ernakulam.