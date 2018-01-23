KOCHI: Mrs Kerala Sajinas Saleem says dreams don’t come to an end after marriage. “Infact, it is another stage in life which help us achieve goals with our family,” says the 32-year-old who is elated about her maiden title win at this year’s Mrs Kerala, a beauty pageant organised for married women by Espanio events in Kochi.The Dubai-based Sajinas who runs an online boutique says though she had harboured dreams to compete in beauty pageants as a child, she couldn’t realise it overnight owing to the conservative background she came from.

“Then I got married and pursued a job as an accountant in Dubai where I have been living for the past 22 years. I left my job to become a full-time mother and homemaker after I had my daughter. It was when my daughter turned nine years, I broached the subject to my husband regarding attending a beauty pageant. Though, there were initial fears, I was able to win his confidence. In fact, now he is my biggest support base,” said Sajinas.

The makeover was becoming very apparent. “Bigger still was the change that I underwent emotionally as a person. I felt and started acting more confident. This is when my family realised that I was very passionate about my dream,” she said.As a first step, she attended the Mrs Global event in May 2017 which was held in Kerala. “That was just a trial. I wanted to be exposed to the industry and see what takeaways I could get from the place. It helped me to a large extent,” she said. The next step was attending the Mrs South India event. She also participated at the Beauty and Bold event. “There was a lot of support from the Malayali fraternity at this event,” said Sajinas.

The Mrs Kerala winner says she has been very particular that she speaks only in Malayalam at the beauty pageants. “I think as Malayalees, we make a conscious effort to shed our traditional avatar. My moto is to stick to the traditional and uphold our values,” says Sajinas. As part of her social commitment, Sajinas is planning to conduct awareness on hair donation.