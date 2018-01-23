Fulbright Specialist Programme
KOCHI: The US India Educational Foundation along with Cusat will host the Fulbright Specialist programme from Tuesday. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the School of Marine Sciences Auditorium at 10.30 am on Tuesday. University of Texas Biology senior lecturer Jyotsna Sharma Srinivasan will join as Fulbright specialist in the Department of Marine Biology Microbiology and Biochemistry of Cusat.