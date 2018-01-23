KOCHI: Inditrade Microfinance Ltd (IML), a leading player in the agri-commodity financing business is looking to expand its core microfinance loan book to `500 crore from the current `50 crore by the end of December. The company, which will kick-off expansion plans in Kerala in the first quarter of fiscal 2018-19 expects a loan book of `50 crore in the first year from Kerala.

On their growth plans and targets, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman of Inditrade (JRG) Group of Companies said IML will put in additional capital to take the business to the mentioned level. “Only after the business reaches around `500 crore will we consider raising capital from outside,” he said. A large part of the growth is expected from Kerala where IML already offers finance for non-essential exchange traded commodities. In Kerala, the group is focused on providing funding against the stock of rubber, pepper and cardamom.