KOCHI: The state government has accorded administrative sanction for constructing sea wall and geo textile tubes along the coastline at Chellanam to mitigate the effect of the rough sea. In the absence of a sea wall, the huge tidal waves that lashed the shore during cyclone Ockhi had wreaked havoc on the region. Administrative sanction has been given for various projects - estimated at `8 crore - submitted by the district administration through the Water Resource Department.

The tendering procedures will begin after getting technical clarence for the projects, said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. The sea wall will be constructed along the coastline at Velankannippalli, Bazar, Kambanippadi, Cheriyakadavu, and Vachakkal. The Water Resources Department has been directed to hasten the formalities to get the technical clearance as soon as possible, the Collector said.