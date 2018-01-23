KOCHI: Travelling is quite thrilling and exciting for many but only few like adventure in it. The members of the Paravoor Bikers Club is set to create history by travelling 1,400 km, to and fro from Delhi to Nepal in 108 hours by cycling. Leju K D, Galin Abraham and Raghuram R are the three travellers who are participating in the venture.

They will start their journey on January 26 and will conclude by January 30. This is for the first time a Brevets Randonneures Mondiaux (BRM) competition is being organised in India. BRM is a time-based cycle racing conducted by France based Audax Club Parisien. Audax India Randonnerurs (AIR) is partnering with the French company to organise the competition in India. In many large cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune, this long-distance BRM cycle race is conducted.

Currently, in Kochi, this race is organised by Kochi Bikers Club and Calicut Pedalers Bikers Club. BRM 200, 300, 400, 600 kilometres is often conducted in a year. It’s been going on in many cities in India and any person who completes this distance in a season or a year is felicitated with Super Randonneures (SR) title. If a person registers with R500 in any season they can take a ride from anywhere in India. If a person wants to register for one ride, they can register with R150.

A 1,000 km ride is also organised rarely and this needs to be finished in 75 hours. On 12th of this month, a 1,000 km ride was organised covering Coimbatore to Banglore. From 11 people who participated in this, nine people finished on time and five of these are malayalees. Two among these are members of Paravur Bikers Club and 17 people from this club have won Super Randonneures title from the competitions conducted last year.

The club was formed in June 2015 the club has covered most of the hill stations. This includes Vagamon and Munnar, Wayanad, Nilambur, Naadukaani, Thekkady, Kumily, Valpara Ooty, Kodaikanal, Nelliyampathi. Also, the club has been making regular trips to Sabarimala from past three years.