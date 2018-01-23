KOCHI: The construction of the proposed super-specialty block at the Ernakulam General Hospital will begin on Friday, said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. The project, submitted by INKEL (Infrastructure Kerala Ltd), received an approval of Rs 76.5 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months. The electrical works which got underway at the building will be completed by March. The super-speciality block will be made operational in two years, said the Collector who is the chairman of the Hospital Development Samithi.

The proposed building will have a super specialty block with a 7,127 sq metre-plinth area and cancer block with a 2,011 sq metre-plinth area. The block will have a bed capacity for 187 inpatients, six operation theatres, ICUs, wards and endoscopy unit. The five-storied cancer block will also have a bed strength to treat 100 inpatients.

The tendering formalities of the electrical, civil and plumbing works have been completed. A sum of Rs 1.08 crore for electrical works and Rs 28.69 crore for plumbing works have been earmarked. The tendering procedure for acquiring bio-medical equipment and other allied infrastructure facilities are underway. A technical committee, to be formed with doctors from the different departments concerned, will oversee the purchase of medical equipment. General Hospital superintendent Dr Anitha, INKEL project manager Premkumar Sankara Panicker, DGM Vijayakumar, senior manager S Meera and others took part in the meeting at the Collector’s chamber.