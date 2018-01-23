KOCHI: Noida-based RailYatri, India’s leading long-distance travel app, has acqui-hired Kochi-based food-delivery technology start-up YatraChef. YatraChef, founded by Arun Rajan and Rameez Ashraf in February 2013, is an online marketplace allowing train travellers to order their pick of food from their preferred restaurants, fast food chains and catering services across the country, which will be delivered to them en route.

Acqui-hire is the process of buying out a company primarily for the skills and expertise of its staff, rather than for the products or services it supplies. After the acqui-hire, the YatraChef team will now manage the pan-India supply side of RailYatri’s in-transit delivery business.With this, RailYatri has further strengthened its supply-side commerce capabilities, as it continues to add new offerings to its travel marketplace, a release said here. Last-mile capability is becoming a critical piece in commerce marketplaces as companies are able to provide a complete online + offline experience to its users, in addition to creating a premium and differentiated offering.

Following this association, RailYatri now becomes the number-one food aggregator in the in-transit delivery space. CEO & co-founder of RailYatri Manish Rathi said, “YatraChef brings an deep experience of over four years in food delivery and vendor management, and have a track-record of delivering an outstanding consumer experience to travellers. Their skills will help us jointly develop new offerings that would re-define the traveller experience. We are delighted to have them on board.

”YatraChef CEO and co-founder at Arun said, “Having partnered with RailYatri for some time now, it was an obvious decision to join hands as we can make a much bigger impact together. We are excited to be part of the RailYatri family and look forward to continue growing stronger than before.”YatraChef has a strength of 35 employees. YatraChef’s operation will be continue to be based out of Kochi. The core team will continue to work between Kochi and Noida-RailYatri’s office.