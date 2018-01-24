KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and the District level co-ordination committee of autorickshaw drivers' unions signed one of the landmark agreements in the history of the transport network in the city on Tuesday. The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) signed between the two will integrate the autorickshaw network with the Metro system. The JDI will bring together 15,000 autorickshaw drivers in Greater Kochi area under one umbrella, acting as a single unit in moving people from mass transit to their final destinations and vice versa. The autos under a registered society will start operations for a variety of services like feeder, hire, call and rental.

The objective is to support KMRL in implementing 'Seamless Transportation for Kochi' by providing feeder services around the Metro stations and other public transport modes. The feeder services will operate its fleet through the identified feeder routes with the specified number of services and trips. As many as 300 auto drivers have been provided behavioural and road safety training to manoeuvre the feeder transport in a passenger-friendly manner.

“It is perhaps the first time in the country that a formalisation of autorickshaw drivers is being attempted which along with the bus societies formation will improve operational efficiency and thereby better working hours, working conditions and wages. The commuters of Kochi would definitely benefit from this unique step," said KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish.The JDI was signed between Thiruman Archunan, KMRL director (Projects) and M B Syamathabhadran, the District level co-ordination committee of autorickshaw driver’s unions convener. “This will not only be a solution to the transport woes of Kochi but also social inclusion initiatives for the drivers as well as their families,” said Hanish.

Once the autorickshaw society is formed, the drivers, as well as their families, will be provided with skill building, training and other support to engage in home-based businesses to support their income thereby improving the standard of living.

KMRL has facilitated this engagement by bringing together the six autorickshaw drivers' unions in the city. The auto society will be able to facilitate the transition from fossil fuels to electric thereby reducing overheads, carbon footprint and air pollution. As many as 150 Electric Autos part of KMRL’s feeder network will also be operated by the society. According to KMRL authorities, the autorickshaws as intermediate para-transit, with their compact size and speed, are best suited to provide last and first-mile connectivity to the public transport network in the city.