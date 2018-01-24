KOCHI: For people in Thiruvananthapuram, he may not be as popular as Mahatma Gandhi, but Daisaku Ikeda, a Japanese peace activist, has also played a pivotal role in spreading peace and non-violence. As a tribute to Daisaku on his 90th birthday, an exhibition titled ‘Gandhi-King-Ikeda’, is taking place at various places in the capital.N Radhakrishnan, the chairman of the Indian Council of Gandhian Studies, New Delhi, said that the works portray the contributions of leaders like Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

“The exhibition also showcases the different contributions of the Buddhist philosopher, Ikeda,” says Geetha, president of Rangaprabhath theatre, Venjarammoodu, where the event will conclude. A mobile exhibition has also been held at a few schools, as well as Gandhi Bhavan and Vivekananda Kendra, Vaattiyoorkavu.

“There are 26 illustrations and photographs which speak of the contributions and their philosophy of non-violence,” said Radhakrishnan. “It shows how three people, from different cultures, religions and regions came together, sharing a passion for non-violence and justice.”

Ninety candles were lit as a mark of tribute to the Japanese peace activist on his birthday. The celebrations concluded with a music and art show organized by Rangaprabhath. Ikeda, who had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on various occasions, is an advocate of nuclear disarmament. He has written a number of books, which has been translated and published in several languages. The celebrations, which began on January 2, will come to a close on Friday. A seminar on a value-creating society will also be held.