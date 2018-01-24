KOCHI: Every human being has a mission in life. UK-based couple, who are in Kochi as part of a non-violent communication (NVC) workshop, says theirs is to live, travel and work for conflict resolution.

Shantigarbha Warren and his wife Gessine Sehrader work with the Centre for Nonviolent Communication (CNVC) and organise workshops across the world. “In our classes, we develop the person’s listening attitude and communication skills. We try to understand problems faced by people and help them resolve it through listening to each other,” Warren said. He says he has been in the field since 2003 after being inspired by similar NVC workshops.

A few years later he was joined by Sehrader and they became a certified trainer with the CNVC. Sehrader said that the feedback they get from their workshops is motivational and inspirational. She recollected people saying that their classes were life transformative and powerful for many.Sehrader says they hold classes for students, parents, employees, couples and the general public.

“People from different backgrounds come together with their respective problems. We help them by understanding their problems”, she said. She added that by understanding others’ problems, they are contributing to their own lives and attain a unique happiness. Warren, says he was given his first name Shantigarbha meaning ‘Seed of Peace’ after connecting with Buddhism. He also serves at the Triratna Buddhist trust.

“People who work with NVC are also linked with other welfare trusts too. People coordinate and work together to bring peace and non-violence among civilians irrespective of religious or any other differences”, he said.Warren reminisced about the wonderful experience he had while conducting workshops for ethnic groups of Israel and Palestine. He mentioned that about 100 people participated and at the end, a significant change was seen. He pointed out that the rival parties started to connect and were ready to listen each other instead of arguing.

He quoted this as his best workshop experience till date with his wife adding that he used to cry every day during this workshop.The duo visits India once or twice a year for organising the workshop and this time about 40 people have registered for the classes. This includes both foreign nationals and Keralites. After the workshop, they are positive that the participants will develop an innate quality of listening and free communication deprived of any ego or anger.Kochi Time Bank is hosting the five-day workshop in the city which commenced on Wednesday.