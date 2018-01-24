KOCHI: A recent study stated that the use of a trained dog is a fast, accurate and non-invasive method and a conservation detection dog can locate new populations and confirm the presence of the target species. Taking a step towards training dogs at basic and advanced levels is Progressive Dog Training and Boarding School at Hayathnagar by the couple, Chandra Shekar, 33 and Priyanka Nair, 27. The couple that met at a dog show turned their love for dogs into a career when they realised the importance of training a dog about what the dog must and must not do as a part of the family.

The training and boarding school’s team consists of Chandra, Priyanka and eight trainers along with one senior trainer. All verticals of training including pet dog training, advanced training, personal protection training, police dog training, assault training and training for detection, explosions and narcotics are provided to all varieties of dogs at the training centre. The only swimming pool for dogs in the city along with an agility course, grooming facility and boarding care is available as well. About R25 lakhs from their own pocket has been invested in constructing the same.

The dogs are trained based on the four quadrants of operational conditioning- positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement, positive punishment and negative punishment that are the consequences of what the dog is being taught. Backed by scientific research on pavlovian conditioning, dogs are communicated through various methods among which, luring is a commonly applied technique.

A dog’s behaviour is shaped using rewards like treats. “As a behaviourist, I understand that every dog is an individual and while explaining a dog the human’s expectations, a trainer must be careful about rewarding the dog and not bribing,” says the certified dog trainer by trainers from the UK and US.

Chandra claims Cesar, his own Belgian Malanois to be the first working titled dog in India that tracks missing people and articles and is also a protection certified dog by the Protection Sports Association.

“We want to progress continuously by bringing in newer facilities and learning from different trainers through research and improvisation,” says Chandra who plans on constructing an amusement park for dogs soon.

