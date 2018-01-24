KOCHI: The dawn-to-dusk strike called by motor workers’ unions on Wednesday against the recent hike in fuel prices evoked a partial response in the city. Though the public transport system came to a standstill with private buses, taxis and autorickshaws keeping off the road, few KSRTC buses and autorickshaws conducted service. However, people who arrived in the city via trains found themselves stranded at the Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations for several hours. They eventually managed to reach their destinations with the help of the police, who pressed their vehicles into service.

Private buses, KSRTC and autorickshaws kept off the road, but private

vehicles plied as usual  Albin Mathew

Many eateries and business establishments too remained closed on Wednesday. “They might have done so expecting poor customer footfalls,” said Anish Varghese, who works at a private office. Private buses went completely off the roads in Kochi causing inconvenience to the common man. However, a few autorickshaws conducted services and this came as a blessing to the commuters. Many utilised Kochi Metro services.

Since a few KSRTC unions had joined the strike, many services conducted by the government transport corporation got affected. However, private vehicles plied without any hitch. According to the police officers, no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the district. Officers at the KSRTC depot said though long route services were cancelled, a few city services were conducted as usual. A KSRTC driver said the number of commuters was very low. “We began our service from Perinthalmanna at 4 am. Throughout the entire trip, the bus remained nearly empty.

We would have to begin our return trip at 6 pm. But with the KSRTC authorities not issuing any information regarding the services on Wednesday, both the staff and the passengers had to face a lot of problems,” he said requesting anonymity.Meanwhile, the Cusat and MG Universty examinations scheduled for the day were postponed. Essential services like ambulances, milk supply and media had been exempted from the strike.The strike was called by the joint council of motor sector unions affiliated to CITU, AITUC and INTUC. While, the pro-RSS union, BMS did not take part in the strike.