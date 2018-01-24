KOCHI: The motor strike called by several trade unions against the hike in fuel price failed to affect the functioning of the district administration and other government offices in Ernakulam.The staff strength at all the government offices was almost equal to the normal working days. Even the taluk office at Kanayannur and the village offices remained open till evening. “Out of 84 offices in the civil station over 74 opened for the day’s business on Wednesday.

Only 10 offices hadn’t opened in the morning but by afternoon nearly half of them too began catering to the public. Most of the employees including the District Collector reached the offices by around 9.30 in the morning. The Additional District Magistrate reached the office by around 6.15 am,” said an officer with the Ernakulam civil station.

Though the offices of the Ernakulam RTO and the Subtreasury functioned as usual, the number of people who turned up to avail the services was less. The strike didn’t affect the functioning of Infopark. Arun, who works at the Infopark, said, “Some of the techies have begun a carpooling service on the campus. And during days like these, the facility turns a blessing. Many of us depend upon carpooling facility, which today has 30 members, to reach office. We also provide transportation facility if the employees don’t have vehicular access.”

However, attendance at Kochi Corporation office was very less compared to the normal day with only 30 per cent of the staff turning up on Wednesday. “All heads of departments besides Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Secretary came to the office. Those who come from far off places couldn’t turn up on Wednesday. Also, the number of people visiting the offices for various services was far below the usual,” said a corporation staff.