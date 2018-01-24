KOCHI: The Board of Directors of SmartCity Kochi on Tuesday officially announced the appointment of Manoj Nair as its new CEO, who will lead the development of the IT special economic zone. A long-term collaboration with the government of Kerala, SmartCity Kochi will be a 246 square-acre business and technology park once completed. It is strategically aligned with the goals of the Kerala government to develop competitive and vibrant economic zones where people live, work, and play.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Al Malik, vice-chairman of the Board of SmartCity Kochi and Chief Real Estate Officer of Dubai Holding, said, “We are pleased to welcome Manoj Nair, who is an exceptionally experienced executive and brings strong experience in forming business alliances and helping companies set up their operations. As a former senior executive director with Dubai Properties Group of Dubai Holding, he has a background in real estate strategy development, project management, resource and cost optimisation, corporate governance and stakeholder management.”

Manoj Nair said, “SmartCity Kochi is on track to become a major hub for innovation in Kerala and beyond, and I am honoured to lead its development. When finished, this development will serve as the heartbeat for the region’s technology sector. I look forward to working with our stakeholders from the government of Kerala and the private sector, along with our business partners and staff, as we build this unique community together.”