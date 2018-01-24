KOCHI: Former Ireland international Terry Phelan, who is Muthoot Football Academy technical director said The New Indian Express Goal tournament has provided him an opportunity to spot talented footballers. “For me it is about talent hunt, not just for Muthoot Football Academy but also for Kerala Blasters,” he said. “This is the first time I am witnessing an All-Kerala intercollegiate football tournament in Kerala. I hope to see some wonderful football here played with good heart and honesty,” he said.

