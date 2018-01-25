KOCHI: Chen Chen Dorji, the founder and CEO of Thimphu Rigsum Institute of IT and Management, will take a session at Changampuzha Park on Saturday on how Kerala can learn from and adopt the practices of Bhutan.Bhutan, Dorji's native country, considers Gross National Happiness as its development index. At the session, Dorji will sharing experiences about his life in Bhutan. Selected students from various colleges in Kerala can interact with him after 2 pm. Those interested in participating participate need to register on Saturday morning.

A brief study on Bhutan will prove helpful to those attending the session.

Those wishing to visit or work in Bhutan will also find the session informative, said organisers.

Dorji has served as Vice-President of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce, authored books on Yoga and Buddhism and represented Bhutan in various international exhibitions on empowering women and children.