KOCHI: The Cochin Vintage Club(CVC) will organise a Vintage Motor Rally as part of its social commitment towards keeping the city clean on the Republic Day. The 65-km rally from Panampilly Nagar to Cochin International Airport will be flagged off at 9 am. A wide range of vintage / classic four-wheelers and two-wheelers will participate in the rally. This is for the first time CVC is organising a long-distance rally, said CVC in a release. For details, contact: 98953 88886, 98460 53139.

