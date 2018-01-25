KOCHI: The Judicial Commission probing the Puttingal temple fire mishap has sought a six-month extension of its tenure, which is slated to end on February 12, to file the inquiry report. The commission has filed an application in this regard with the government. “We have sought a six-month extension to complete the probe and file the report. The witness examination as part of the Commission’s probe is nearing its final stage,” said an officer at the Commission’s office in Kochi.

On Saturday, the Justice P S Gopinath-led Commission will conduct a sitting at the Ashramam Government Guest House, its last outside Ernakulam as per the current schedule.“Professionals who conduct fireworks across the state will be heard to collect information about the general precautions taken during such displays. The government has also sought the Commission’s recommendations on the safety measures to be adopted at fire displays. On Monday, ADM Shanavas has been summoned before the Commission in Kochi. The Commission had examined him last year.

Based on the evidence received during the inquiry, he is to be examined again,” said K Vasudeven, retired sub-judge and secretary to Justice P S Gopinathan inquiry commission. Once evidence collection wraps up, cross-examination on the basis of statements collected will be held. The Commission has conducted around 46 sittings since it started in 2017. As many as 123 witnesses were examined and their statements recorded. Outside Ernakulam, it conducted sittings at Ashramam, Varkala and Shivagiri.