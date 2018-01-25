CVC to take out rally on R-Day
KOCHI: The Cochin Vintage Club(CVC) will organise a Vintage Motor Rally as part of its social commitment towards keeping the city clean on the Republic Day. The 65-km rally from Panampilly Nagar to Cochin International Airport will be flagged off at 9 am. A wide range of vintage / classic four-wheelers and two-wheelers will participate in the rally. This is for the first time CVC is organising a long-distance rally, said CVC in a release. For details, contact: 98953 88886, 98460 53139.