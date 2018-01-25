KOCHI: The Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET), Kakkanad, and National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) on Thursday will jointly organise a 33-km cycle rally. While the RSET students will spread the message of 'go-green', the NHAI will communicate 'Swachh Pakhwada', officers said.

Nearly 40 students from RSET and another 15 cyclists from the Decathlon Cycle Club are expected to participate in the event, which will begin from Decathlon Vyttila at 7.30 am. The participants will cycle from Decathlon Vyttila to RSET, Kakkanad and from there to Decathlon Kalamassery, and back to Decathlon Vyttila.

The cycle rally is held as a prelude to Adcon18, the first ever national level online advertising competition platform. Adcon18, the date for which will be announced later, is being held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry and The New Indian Express (Print Partner), the South Indian Bank, Rajagiri Hospital, Decathlon, Yuva and Navalt.

The cycle rally on Thursday will also be used as a fund raiser event for the Pain and Palliative Care, Government Hospital. Adcon18 will host two competitions for college students across India from which the most innovative ideas will be amplified to a bigger audience globally to ensure emerge of new entrepreneurs from the country.