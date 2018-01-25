KOCHI: To augment seafood export from India, the Marine Export Development Authority (MPEDA) is looking to expand its reach to more international markets.MPEDA is eyeing markets in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Central and West Asia, Canada, Russia and Australia for expansion. In Asia, MPEDA has identified South Korea, which shares a common food habit of Japan, as a potential market for Indian seafood, especially shrimps, value-added imitation products, fishes, and crabs. “India currently exports seafood to 103 countries, MPEDA has been making constant efforts to market products in more and more countries and to expand its share in existing markets,” said MPEDA chairman A Jayathilak.

MPEDA has initiated interaction between Indian exporters and the delegation from South Korea.

To understand the trade preferences and sensitise the trade segment about the diversity of seafood products offered by India, a delegation led by Jayathilak visited South Korea in November last year. “Now, we are expecting a delegation from Seoul to attend the 21st India International Seafood Show at Goa starting January 27,” Jayathilak said.

“MPEDA is participating in the 'Seafood Exposition' organised at Dubai every year as we are aware it will enable Indian seafood exporters to expand their businesses not only in West Asia but also in the neighbouring African markets. We have our presence in several other seafood export exhibitions too. Trade inquiries received at the shows are circulated to all registered exporters for making business prepositions,” he said.

“Besides, trade delegations are also undertaken to understand more about the market and to interact with potential buyers there. The delegations provide immense insight into market preferences on the types of seafood, packing methods used,” the chairman said.The MPEDA is aiming to export seafood worth $6 billion (`38,265.9 crore) this year.