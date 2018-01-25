KOCHI: The sculptures at the Subhash Bose Park here will receive a facelift soon as the city Corporation has started the work in this regard with help from the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) which is providing `20 lakh to the project under its CSR initiative.Mayor Soumini Jain along with the councillors on Wednesday inaugurated the project by paying tribute before the Hiroshima Mikas sculpture. Around 14 sculptures at the Subhash park will be renovated through the sculpture restoration camp which will conclude on February 2. The Centre for Heritage Environment and Development will coordinate the restoration work.

"The same artist, who came up with the sculptures about 28 years ago, will work in the camp to revive the original glory of the sculptures. Seven artists are available at present to revive their own works and they will also help to restore the work of other artists who are now unable to participate," said Rajan Chedambath, secretary.

The programme includes improvement of the landscape, setting, access and lighting. " We hope to complete the project by February 2. Some sculptures need several days' work to restore their original charms," he said. A team lead by artists K P Soman, S Radhakrishnan, Valsan Koorma Kolleri, V K Rajan, T Kaladharan and C S Jayaram is coordinating the event.